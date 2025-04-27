Construction firm denies roof leakage in National Assembly

The Managing Director of Laralek Ultimate Construction Company, Olalekan Adebiyi, has debunked media reports on purported roof leakage at the White House segment of the National Assembly on Friday during a downpour.

The Managing Director of Laralek Ultimate Construction Company, Olalekan Adebiyi, said this in a telephone conversation with newsmen.

He told the newsmen covering the National Assembly that the report of a leakage in the roof was fake as investigation carried out through a subsidiary company used to execute the contract (Visible Construction) revealed that there was no leakage from the roof at the White House segment of the National Assembly.

According to Adebiyi, Amothene, imported from the United States of America and applied to the points of leakages on the roof, is water tight and can never leak.

He said: “The report, to us, is unfounded and simply put: Bad belle.

“Because if it was Julius Berger that carried out the renovation work, no such fake report will be written against it.

“I wonder why some Nigerians always like to be enemies of their fellow country men for no good reason whatsoever.

“We checked and found out that it was an ingress of water that came through the smaller windows at the upper part of the chamber building that flooded the floor and not roof leakage.

“The said story or report has no single picture of points of leakages from the roof, which, to us, is very unprofessional and unethical.

“The report is fake as there was no leakage from any point on the roof.

“We did a good job and stand by it and shall surely be vindicated as more and more rains will still fall in the coming weeks and months.”

