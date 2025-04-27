Police rescue two out of seven kidnap victims in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of two out of seven victims abducted by unknown gunmen in Isanlu-Isin, Kwara State.

The spokesperson of the Command, Superintendent of Police Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin.

Ejire-Adeyemi stated that the Command received a report of a kidnap incident at about 5:45pm on Friday at Eleyin village.

According to the report, about five armed men blocked the highway, intercepted two private vehicles, and forcefully abducted all occupants to an unknown location.

Ejire-Adeyemi said the Command, working with the Military and Vigilantes, swiftly rescued two victims, identified as Ganiyu Ajayi and Kolawole Adeyemi.

According to her, efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining five victims and apprehend the suspects responsible for the crime.

“The Command has heightened security measures across the area, including intensive bush combing, strategic patrols, and intelligence-driven operations to prevent further incidents,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi assured the public that robust strategies have been implemented to tackle criminal activities and safeguard lives and property across the state.

The spokesperson urged residents to remain calm, stay vigilant, and support security efforts by providing timely and credible information.

“Further updates will be provided as necessary,” she added.

