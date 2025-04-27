Oyebanji to Ekiti people after rainstorm: We are with you

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has sympathised with the people of the state over the havoc wreaked by rainstorm in some parts of the state on Saturday, saying the government is with them.

Though no life was lost, the heavy storm affected many private and public buildings as well as facilities across the state.

Moved by the development, the governor has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to immediately commence an assessment of properties that were affected with a view to assisting the victims.

While assuring the people of the state that they would not be left alone at this critical period, Oyebanji urged them to remain calm and go about their daily activities without any fear, while the government takes inventory of the damaged properties and facilities with a view to responding appropriately.

“We are in it together,” the governor assured the people in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday evening.

“The Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to the welfare and wellbeing of the people of the state and will not leave any stone unturned in providing timely succour to the victims of the rainstorm”, the statement added.

