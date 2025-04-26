Ekiti United thrash Emalex FC to continue winning streak

Ekiti United FC continued their impressive form in the ongoing Nationwide League One (NLO) with a 4-0 win over Emalex FC of Owo.

The one sided match was played at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode in Ogun State on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victory followed their 3-0 triumph over Adamimogo FC in the first match of the season.

The match kicked off with a promising start in the first half for Ekiti United, with Ayodeji Ogunsakin opening the scoring in the 32nd minute with a clinical finish.

The team continued to dominate possession and create scoring chances but the first half ended with a solitary goal in their favour.

In the second half of the match, Ekiti United asserted their dominance, with Bello Adebanjo scoring two goals in the 50th and 90th minutes.

Adebanjo sealed his hat trick with a stunning strike in the 91st minute, taking his tally to four goals in two matches.

Reacting, the Head Coach of Ekiti United FC, Salawu Rotimi, praised the team’s fighting spirit, and commended the management and technical crew for their support.

Rotimi said: “I am so delighted with the performance of my team, they have shown commitment and determination to excel in the league.

“I am proud of them.

“We are not going to be carried away with this victory.

“We are taking each match one after the other and our boys are ready for the task ahead.”

NAN reports that Ekiti United is occupying the first position on the league table with six points from two matches

