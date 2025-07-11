WAFCON: Super Falcons edge Botswana in tough encounter

Nigeria’s Super Falcons secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Botswana’s Mares in their second group match at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.

Thursday’s encounter at Stade Larbi Zaouli saw the Southern Africans give the nine-time champions a real challenge throughout the game.

Botswana signalled early intent as Refilwe Tholakele’s fierce strike forced goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into a quick double save.

The Mares stayed resolute at the back, with goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija marshalling the defence and frustrating Nigeria’s attacking efforts.

Midway through the first half, Ashley Plumptre surged forward but narrowly missed after a well-placed pass from Rasheedat Ajibade.

Soon after, Toni Payne failed to convert a promising chance, blasting high when clear through on goal from the right flank.

The second half remained scrappy, as Botswana packed the midfield and defence, making it difficult for Nigeria to find rhythm.

In the 48th minute, substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo headed over the bar, while Plumptre’s curling shot was tipped over in the 64th minute.

Bosija was finally beaten in the 89th minute when Okoronkwo broke through and set up Ihezuo for the decisive goal.

The Super Falcons will next face Algeria on Sunday evening, again at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, in their final group B fixture.

