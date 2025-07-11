25th Anniversary: NDDC celebrates culture, affirms peaceful Niger Delta

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has described the Arts and Culture Day organised by the Commission as a demonstration of the fact that the Niger Delta region is peaceful.

Ogbuku, who spoke during the Arts and Culture Day organised as part of activities marking the Commission’s 25th anniversary in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, described the moment as an indication of peace in the region.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer explained that the day was set aside to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the oil-rich region, in keeping with the anniversary celebration.

The Arts and Culture Day kicked off with a fitness walk from the Polo Club in the Government Reserved Area, GRA, Port Harcourt.

It moved through Mummy B Road, joining Stadium Road and terminated at the Yakubu Gowan Stadium in Elekahia.

Different states of the region took turns to parade, dance, and entertain the crowd that thronged the stadium in various dancing steps.

Speaking further, Ogbuku said the art and cultural parade was meant to foster cordial relationships among the people of the Niger Delta.

He said, “We are here today to foster conviviality amongst ourselves as the people of the Niger Delta; to network amongst ourselves, to build relationships and to bond as a people.

“Just the way we did during the Niger Delta Sports Festival, which was the first of its kind, we are here today in Port Harcourt to build conviviality amongst ourselves, love among the people of the Niger Delta. We might differ in tribes, but the Niger Delta is one, Nigeria is one.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the NDDC governing board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said the event had provided an opportunity for Niger Deltans to showcase their rich culture.

Ebie said, “This is remarkable as we come to showcase the diversity of the Niger Delta region. We are here to enjoy ourselves; we are here to show that the Niger Delta is rich in tradition and culture.”

Earlier in a welcome address, Chairman of the planning committee, Alabo Boma Iyaye, told participants that the Arts and Culture Day formed part of the anniversary celebration.

Iyaye commended participants for showcasing their talents and contributing to the success of the anniversary.

