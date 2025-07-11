NGE announces third Lateef Jakande lecture

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has announced details of the third edition of the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture.

This was contained in a statement on behalf of the Standing Committee of the NGE by the President and General Secretary, Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh.

It will be recalled that the annual lecture series was instituted to honour Jakande, the late former Governor of Lagos State, outstanding journalist, and former President of the NGE.

In the statement on Friday by Anaba and Ukeh, this year’s lecture, scheduled for July 23, 2025, has the theme: “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society.”

It will be delivered by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos, with the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as chairman.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the Special Guest of Honor, while Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, will be the Guest of Honor.

The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance.

Also Read:

The statement by the NGE added: “His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition.”

The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of the NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering the lecture on the theme: “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

The statement by the NGE added: “We look forward to another insightful discussion on the challenges and opportunities in nation-building through journalism.”

Post Views: 3