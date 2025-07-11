Third Edition: Governor to deliver NGE’s Lateef Jakande Lecture

The Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced that the third edition of the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture will be held on July 23, 2025.

The annual event was instituted in honour of the impactful legacy of the late former Lagos State Governor, outstanding journalist and former President of NGE.

This year’s lecture, themed: “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society,” promises a robust discussion on the vital role of the media in fostering national cohesion.

A statement on Friday signed by NGE President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, said the event will take place at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, is slated to deliver the keynote address.

Mohammed will be joined by a distinguished lineup of dignitaries, with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, serving as chairman.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the Special Guest of Honor, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, will attend as the Guest of Honor.

The statement by the NGE added: “The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance.

Also Read:

“His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition.

“The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering on the theme ‘Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.’

“We look forward to another insightful discussion on the challenges and opportunities in nation-building through journalism.”

Post Views: 1