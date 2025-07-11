Edo 2024: Agba felicitates Okpebholo on Supreme Court affirmation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State and immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on the affirmation of his governorship election victory by the Supreme Court.

Agba said the verdict by the Supreme Court has now confirmed Senator Okpebholo as the bona fide custodian of the sacred mandate of Edo people.

He said the people gave their votes overwhelmingly for him in the September 21, 2024 governorship poll.

He stated that with the termination of the election petition at the apex court of the land, leaving no more room for further ventilation of electoral grievances, “the opposition parties should now support the Okpebholo administration to deliver good governance for the benefit of all and sundry in Edo State”.

Agba also advised the governor to be magnanimous in victory by extending hands of fellowship to well-meaning individuals who are genuinely committed to the success of government and development of the state.

He said good people who could add value to the administration should be tapped by the governor.

