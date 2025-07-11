Tinubu’s defence of his critics’ freedom of expression, by Owaikhena Osikhekha

President Bola Tinubu recently offered a robust defence of his critics assuring them that he will not seek to silence their voices even when they use harsh words on him. Tinubu who said this while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Democracy Day advised political leaders to be tolerant and broad-minded.

The President said: “We must be vigilant in the expanding the political space. We must always value dialogue over dictatorship, persuasion over suppression and rights over might. Be tolerant and broad-minded in your legislative action regarding speech and civil liberties.”

The President added that public office holders should not be afraid to hear an unkind word spoken against them. According to him, some of the best advice a politician gets sometimes comes from his most ferocious opponents. He said on no account should critical voices be silenced because the imposed silence of repressed voices could breed chaos and ill will.

President Tinubu also stated that no one should bear the brunt of injustice for merely writing a bad report about him or calling him names. He concluded by observing that democracy requires a fair degree of tolerance for harsh words and stinging insults, adding that he will still call upon democracy to defend the rights of those who decide to call him names .

The President’s words must have come from the dept of his democratic principles which recognize the important role of the opposition in a thriving democracy.

In a democracy, the opposition plays a vital role in holding the ruling party accountable, ensuring transparency and providing alternative perspectives. It acts as a check on government power, scrutinising policies and proposals while also offering constructive criticism and potential alternatives.

A strong and effective opposition is essential for a healthy democracy, promoting debate, and preventing the abuse of power. The opposition critically examines government actions, policies, and legislation, ensuring they are fair, effective, and in the public interest. They hold the government accountable for its decisions and actions, preventing potential abuse of power.

It is also the duty of the opposition to proffer alternative policy proposals and perspectives, providing voters with a choice beyond the ruling party’s agenda.They can present a different vision for the country, potentially addressing issues and concerns that the ruling party may have overlooked.

The opposition’s role in parliament and public discourse helps to stimulate debate and discussion on important national issues. By challenging the government’s narrative, the opposition can encourage a more informed and engaged citizenry.

However, the opposition should be reminded that destructive criticism helps no one or any nation. The criticism of the opposition should be constructive.

That means, in shooting down government policies, you must proffer alternatives. But there are numerous critics who never offer alternative policy options. This is not healthy for democracy.

Some people have formed the habit of dismissing any action or policy of the government no matter how good it is simply because they don’t like the people or party in power.

Lastly, the right to criticise does not include the right to make malicious and unsubstantiated allegations which border on libel or defamation. President Bola Tinubu made it abundantly clear in his speech to mark the 2025 Democracy Day that the opposition is necessary in a democracy. He however added that he won’t help the opposition parties to put their houses in order.

So, it is disingenuous to accuse him or his administration of stifling opposition parties. The President was once in opposition, so he won’t be a party to any move to muzzle the current opposition political parties.

We must work towards deepening and sustaining the nation’s democracy. The government, the opposition and all the people have critical roles to play in nurturing Nigeria’s democracy.

. Osikhekha is a Public Affairs Analyst based in Lagos.

