CHAN 2025: 28 players in camp, seven others out

A total of 28 players are now at the Super Eagles’ camp in Ikenne, Ogun State as the team continue to intensify preparations for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Head Coach Eric Chelle had on July 4 released a 35-man provisional list for the Super Eagles B squad.

This is ahead of the championship.

The CHAN tournament, which is exclusive to players competing in their domestic leagues, will be hosted in August by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed to NAN that the CHAN Eagles camp swelled to 28 players on Wednesday in Ikenne, Ogun State, with two more players participating in the team’s third training session.

Efoghe said: “Abia Warriors duo of Anthony Ijeoma and Sunday Megwo have joined the CHAN Eagles camp.

“A total of 28 players concluded Wednesday’s training sessions, which were held in the morning and later in the evening.”

He explained that the remaining seven players initially in Chelle’s 35-man provisional list would no longer be available for selection due to ineligibility status and injuries.

He added: “These five players, namely: Abubakar Sadiq (Plateau United), Philip Adejo (Abia Warriors), Saviour Isaac (Rangers FC), Papa Daniels Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes), and Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City), have become ineligible to feature for Nigeria at the CHAN tournament.

“They have all moved out to sign for clubs outside of Nigeria.

“Also, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi of Rangers FC is injured and will not report to camp, while goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt of Sporting Lagos FC will be busy with the under 20 team.”

NAN reports that the 28 players in camp include Nduka Junior (Remo Stars), Harrison Austin (Ikorodu City FC), Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars), Abdulrafiu Taiwo (Rivers United), and Temitope Vincent (Plateau United).

Others are Adedayo Olanipekun (Remo Stars), Shola (Ikorodu City), Nurudeen Badmos (Kwara United), Sadiq Ismail (Remo Stars), Taofeek Otaniyi (Rivers United), Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), and Ani Henry (Rivers United).

Egbe Stephen (Rivers United), Atule Joseph (Enyimba FC), Tochukwu Michael (Remo Stars), Aniekeme Okon (Rivers United), Ayomide Cole (Ikorodu City FC), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Afeez Bankole (Kwara United), Leonard Ngenge (Ikorodu City FC), and Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars) are also part of the squad.

The rest are Musa Zayad (El-kanemi Warriors), Aminu Adam (Kano Pillars), Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), Godwin Obaje (Rivers United), Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United), and Abia warriors duo of Anthony Ijeoma and Sunday Megwo.

Nigeria, CHAN runners-up in 2018, are placed in Group D of the 19-nation competition.

They are grouped alongside title holders Senegal, as well as Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will face Senegal and Sudan at Amman Stadium, located on Zanzibar Island.

Their final group game, against Congo, will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

