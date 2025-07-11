Musa pledges revival as he unveils plans for Kano Pillars

The newly-appointed General Manager of Kano Pillars FC, Ahmed Musa, has unveiled his agenda designed to tactically restore the club to its past days of glory.

Musa, who is the Captain of the Super Eagles, announced his plans at a news briefing he addressed at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Kano State.

He said the agenda was designed to reposition the club both on and off the pitch and also ensure that it returned to winning ways in the upcoming football season.

He said: “We are going for the trophy this time around.

“I come with an agenda to revive the glory of the club and I urge Kano sports’ lovers to fully support us.”

The Super Eagles’ forward emphasised the importance of the private sector involvement, saying the club could not rely solely on government funding.

He said: “With the support of our fans and sponsors, we can achieve more.

“We are already reaching out to companies for sponsorship.

“Very soon, we will get it right.”

Musa also lauded the improvements made in the club’s digital engagement in recent weeks, calling it a sign of renewed professionalism.

Speaking on the challenges of combining his role as General Manager with being an active player, he acknowledged the demands of the position.

He expressed the confidence to manage both tasks effectively.

He said: “Inside the pitch, I’m a player and the coach has full authority over me.

“But outside the pitch, I’m the General Manager.

“The roles are clearly defined.”

Musa assured their supporters that preparations were underway to avoid the disappointments of last season and affirmed his commitment to giving every player a fair chance to contribute.

He said: “We have started implementing changes.

“This is a team effort and with unity, discipline, and determination, Pillars will rise again.”

He further urged fans to show unwavering support as the club embarked on a new chapter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano Pillars, one of Nigeria’s most successful football clubs, has struggled in recent seasons, with inconsistent performances and administrative instability.

The appointment of Musa as General Manager is seen by many as a bold step towards restoring stability and ambition in the club.

