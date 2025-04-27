IPI inaugurates four Standing Committee

The International Press Institute, Nigeria has inaugurated four Standing Committees.

The committees were inaugurated by the Deputy President IPI Nigeria, Fidelis Mbah, on behalf of the President, Musikilu Mojeed.

Mbah inaugurated the Standing Committees on Membership, Advocacy, Fundraising, and Programming on Saturday.

He said: “Today marks not just the formation of these committees, but the beginning of a renewed commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact in everything we do as a body dedicated to upholding press freedom and journalistic integrity.

“To the members of the Membership Committee, your role is vital in growing and sustaining a strong, diverse, and engaged network.

“You are the frontline in ensuring that IPI Nigeria remains inclusive and representative of our profession’s finest.

“To those on the Advocacy Committee, your voices will be the shield and megaphone of this organisation.

“You are entrusted with championing the rights of journalists and promoting the core values that we hold dear.

“To the Fundraising Committee, you are tasked with fueling our mission.

“The resources you help gather will determine how far and how effectively we can go in delivering on our vision.

“And to the Programming Committee, your creativity and coordination will bring our mission to life through the events, trainings, and activities that shape the impact we make in our communities and beyond.

Also Read

“Each of you has been chosen for your unique strengths and commitment to the cause.

“Now is the time to bring your passion, professionalism, and teamwork to bear.

“We trust in your ability to deliver, and we stand ready to support you every step of the way.”

List of Members of Four Standing Committee

A. FUNDRAISING COMMITTEE

1. Funke Egbemode — Chair

2. Mohammed Idris Malagi

3. Juliet Bumah

4. Garba Shehu

5. Ken Ugbechie

6. Victoria Ibanga

7. Yusuf Alli

8. Funke Fadugba

9. Gbemiga Ogunleye

10. Administrative Secretary

B. PROGRAMMING COMMITTEE

1. Oladotun Oladipo — Chair

2. Zainab Suleiman Okino

3. Dayo Aiyetan

4. Hajia Sani — Secretary

5. Ahmed I. Shekarau

6. Emma Agu

7. Catherine Agbo

8. Yewande Iwoha

9. Shola Oshunkeye

10. Administrative Secretary

C. ADVOCACY COMMITTEE

1. Tobi Soniyi — Chair

2. Danlami Nmodu

3. Olaide Abbas

4. Ochiaka Ugwu — Secretary

5. David Ajikobi

6. Fred Ohwahwa

7. Prof. Sule Ya’u Sule

8. Dr. Hameed Mamman Bello

9. Administrative Secretary

D. MEMBERSHIP AND PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT COMMITTEE

1. Dr Ruqayyah Aliyu — Chair

2. Fidelis Mbah

3. Linda Dooyum Kpum — Secretary

4. Naziru Mikailu Abubakar

5. Bolanle Ismail

6. Aliu Akoshile.

Post Views: 9