2027: Past records threaten governorship ambition of ex-IGP

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general election, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has expressed his intention to contest the governorship election in Nasarawa State, but his past records are threatening the ambition.

He reportedly declared his intention during a meeting with the members of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

Adamu’s declaration comes at a time when public expectations for transparency, accountability, and good morality in leadership are high.

However, a review of his career trajectory and controversies during and after his service years have raised questions that may influence the political prospects of the former police boss.

Adamu, who served as Nigeria’s 20th Inspector General of Police from January 2019 to April 2021, was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before he was appointed the IGP, he had an extensive career in law enforcement, including international experience at INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon, France, where he served in various leadership capacities.

Adamu’s tenure as IGP coincided with some of the most challenging periods in Nigeria’s recent history, notably the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

The demonstrations, driven by widespread allegations of police brutality, culminated in a nationwide unrest.

While multiple accounts reported fatalities among protesters and security personnel, there remains no official, independently verified data on the actual number of casualties.

The security response during these protests continues to generate public debate, with critics questioning the leadership and accountability mechanisms under Adamu’s command.

It was also under his watch that security lapses were recorded nationwide during the COVID-19 induced lockdown as crimes surged.

Further scrutiny also came in the form of a 2019 report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, which cited the disappearance of at least 3,907 firearms from police armouries under his watch.

The report indicated that these weapons remained unaccounted for as of January 2020.

While the circumstances surrounding the missing firearms were not directly linked to him personally, the report raised concerns about systemic lapses in police asset management during his leadership.

Personal controversies have also surfaced around Adamu’s private life as reports from multiple sources alleged that as soon as his time as IGP was over, he divorced his four wives, including Hajia Fatima Adamu, the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) during his tenure.

He is now reportedly married to a socialite, Taiwo Kanley, popularly known as Lady Gucci, whose relationship with the former police chief attracted public attention.

While such personal matters are generally regarded as private, in conservative regions like Nasarawa State, public perceptions of a candidate’s lifestyle can carry political implications.

Despite these controversies, Adamu was honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) award by President Buhari in October 2022, recognising his contributions to the Nigerian Police Force and international policing cooperation.

Although Adamu has maintained a relatively low profile, reportedly focusing on farming enterprises between the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Nasarawa State, his official declaration to seek the elective position in 2027 is raising concerns among stakeholders who question his ethical and moral uprightness.

Party insiders suggest that while Adamu commands respect for his long-standing career in law enforcement, internal party politics, public sentiment over his past actions, and evolving standards for leadership accountability may pose significant hurdles in his bid for the governorship.

Political observers note that the next few years will be crucial for Adamu to rebuild public trust, articulate a clear vision for Nasarawa State, address lingering concerns about his leadership legacy and clarify grey areas on his personal affairs that are now of public interest.

Indications are rife that as the race to 2027 is beginning to take shape, Adamu’s candidacy will likely continue to provoke both scrutiny and debate among voters, party members, and political analysts alike.

