As Pope Francis goes home today, by Abiodun Komolafe

As the world pays its respects, the ‘exequies’, or papal funeral rites, for Pope Francis are underway at the Vatican. The Pope continued the humility of his earthly journey by insisting he not be buried in the pomp and grandiosity of Saint Peter’s Basilica where many of his predecessors lie. Instead, he had expressed a desire to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore. This choice reflects his devotion to Mary and the Church. It emphasises his commitment to simplicity and service.

The late Pope’s wishes extended beyond his burial location. He also opted against embalming, embracing mortality; chose a simple casket, symbolising solidarity with the poor; and requested a modest grave, embodying servant-leadership. The Vicar of Christ requested that his tombstone bear only a simple inscription: “Franciscus,” signifying his humility and desire to be remembered not for his titles or achievements, but for his name and his identity as a servant of the Lord.

To be honest, the passing of the Holy Father comes at a significant moment for the world. We are in a turbulent era! There are wars as well as rumours of wars, including the far-fetched possibility of World War III! Besides, the climate change issue is becoming more pronounced! With the exception of President Donald Trump, those denying the punitive effect of the consequences of the depletion of the ozone layer are reluctantly in the view of damning evidence revising their position on climate change.

Pope Francis’ instructive choice of name reflects his commitment to addressing inequality, paying homage to Saint Francis of Assisi, a champion of the poor. This nod to Saint Francis echoes the philosophical underpinnings of Christian Democracy, which emphasizes social justice and human dignity. Influential thinkers like R.H. Tawney, a British Christian socialist, have shaped this movement.

Tawney’s work, particularly: “Religion and the Rise of Capitalism,” speaks to the role of faith in promoting social change and advocating for greater access to education, healthcare, housing and social welfare. This Christian democratic ethos has inspired social change promoters across Europe, Scandinavia and beyond, reflecting a broader commitment to reducing inequality and promoting human well-being.

Pope Francis’ background in Latin America’s Liberation Theology Movement reflects his commitment to social justice and challenging inequality. This movement, which emerged as a response to the region’s socio-economic disparities, courageously confronted military dictatorships and advocated for the poor. The Liberation Theology Movement’s emphasis on the preferential option for the poor resonated with many Roman Catholic priests, who often faced persecution and violence for their involvement. Indeed, dozens of priests were killed or disappeared due to their activism.

The Liberation Theology Movement revitalized global interest in Christian values. It inspired conversions and renewed devotion. One good example is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, whose conversion to Catholicism reflects the movement’s influence in reemphasising Christianity’s founding ethos. This revival, marked by leaders like Pope Saint John Paul II and Pope Francis, who risked their lives to challenge inequality and dictatorship, represents a significant moment in modern Christianity. Indeed, the liberation Theology Movement played the kind of roles that in different ways our own National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and the earlier anti-colonial nationalist movements across Africa played in another era. They must be given kudos for this!

As Pope, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio continued his steadfast commitment to combating inequality and oppression. In a very determined way, he pursued interfaith dialogue and cooperation, seeking to end religious hostilities and promote understanding among diverse faiths. This mission, rooted in Christianity’s fundamental principles of human dignity and solidarity, must not only be sustained but also intensified. Christianity must go back to its fundamental roots based on the search for the edification of humanity through bridging the gap of opportunities in the society and looking for peace where there is discord.

In my article: “Lessons from the Dead,” published in a national daily on Monday, January 26, 1998, I emphasised the importance of leaders understanding and empathizing with the people they serve. I wrote: “A good leader must ascertain people’s sentiments and identify himself with them in life and in struggle.” I also noted: “The dead are not to blame … for dying. Rather, their lives and times should teach those who are yet to die some lessons.” This perspective is exemplified in the lives of Pope Francis and Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Guided by strong faith and spiritual conviction, they demonstrated that true fulfillment lies in prioritising the needs of others, thereby motivating countless individuals to adopt similar values of service, empathy, and kindness.

Beyond the sorrow of passing, the life and times of the Bishop of Rome offer valuable lessons for everyone. The Servant of the Servants of God trusted in God’s guidance, and avoided hasty decisions. In a gesture both practical and religious, the departed Primate of Italy and Sovereign of the Vatican City State was a sweet hope for the overlooked and the voiceless. His dedication to serving the poor and marginalised showcased the importance of compassion and empathy. Even where and when ‘Never again’ failed, His Holiness showed balance and showed fairness! He also contributed to the revival of Christianity and he should be praised for it.

Pope Francis’ efforts to revive the philosophical foundations of Catholicism offer a compelling counterpoint to the prosperity gospel movement, which has contributed to Christianity’s decline in some quarters. This phenomenon is reminiscent of the historical context that gave rise to the Labour Party in the UK. While the party emerged from the trade union movement and socialist groups, the Methodist roots of some key figures, such as Keir Hardie, played a role in shaping the party’s values. It was their work that led to Free Education and the best Health Services the world had ever seen.

Christian socialism has also played a significant role in shaping the welfare states of Nordic and Scandinavian countries. The Christian socialist movement’s emphasis on social justice and equality has influenced policy and practice in these nations. For instance, the Beveridge Report, which advocated for comprehensive social welfare, inspired the manifestos of various African political parties, including Nigeria’s Action Group, Ghana’s Convention People’s Party and India’s Congress Party. These parties’ commitment to social justice and equality serves as a powerful tool for contemporary policymakers.

Gaza! Ukraine! Even the escalating trade wars! Since the Pope has no battalions, he can only appeal to the consciences of leaders.

But then, had the world heeded the Supreme Pontiff’s admonitions and sought peace instead of disharmony, the world would have been a better place to live in. Had the political establishment, with their military and commercial backers, not been dismissing the counsel of leaders like the ebullient, vivacious and zestful priest, we wouldn’t have had to keep measuring victory over terrorism by the number of body bags and economic losses. And who’s gaining from that?

Sudan! Congo DRC! Even banditry, kidnapping terrorism! Africa faces profound challenges, with inequality and lack of opportunities fueling social and economic crises. For God’s sake, why won’t we have 152 people killed in a space of 10 days when we are not creating jobs? Why must we continue to witness such devastation when the solution is clear: bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots? Without addressing these disparities, violence and instability will persist!

To quote the prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi, “Where there is discord, let us seek harmony; where there is error, let us seek truth.” This beautiful prayer, which inspired the beautifully-departed Pope, offers a timeless message of reconciliation and understanding that transcends denominational boundaries.

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, rest the souls of Pope Francis and all the faithful departed!

