Why I am not collecting security vote – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State says he is sacrificing his security votes for the development of the state.

Adeleke said this while hosting Oba Joseph Fashiku, the Olunisha of Inisha town in Odo- Otin Local Government Area and his Chiefs, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor said that rather than collecting security vote as the custom is, he was passionate about managing the meagre resources for the benefits of the masses.

“I have not been collecting security vote because the development of the state is what is paramount to me.

“We are doing things with good intention. We are rehabilitating and reconstructing roads.

“We are also recruiting good teachers, giving out instructional materials and also providing free meal to pupils in the public schools.

“Under the Imole free medical outreach, more than 60,000 residents of the state had been treated.

“In addition to this, we have paid the backlog of salaries and pensions,” he said.

Adeleke also said that the various ongoing roads construction in the state was to revive the state’s economy and to revive cocoa production.

He also said that his administration was working hard to see that the proposed airport in the state came to fruition.

Adeleke said while his administration was working hard to improve the infrastructure development in the state, he was also engaging in stomach infrastructure.

On the issue of Alh. Shuaibu Oyedokun, the former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to All Progressives Congress in the state, the governor said that he would gladly receive him back, whenever he decided to rescind his decision

Adeleke, who described Oyedokun as a leader and father, said that he would be willing to receive him back to the party.

He also said that he was happy that people of Inisha, where Oyedokun came from, were not part of his defection.

In his remarks, Oba Fashikun, said that the people of the town were not in support of the defection of Oyedokun to APC.

The traditional ruler said the people of the town were in support of the governor, adding that Oyedokun’s defection would not affect the support of the people of the state for the governor.

Also speaking, Chief Kunle Alao, who was in the company of the traditional ruler, said that the town was solidly behind the governor