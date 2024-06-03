Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, on Monday, shut down port operations across the country in compliance with the strike directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.
According to an official of the Union, all port formations, besides Lagos ports, in Port Harcourt, Warri, Onne, Calabar, and others have been closed.
Also Read:
- Breaking: Workers shut Nigerian ports in compliance with NLC strike
- Why we revoked operating licence of Heritage Bank — CBN
- Gunmen who killed soldiers don’t deserve to live — Labour Party
- Nigeria clears 98% of airlines’ trapped funds, IATA reacts
- Man hacked to death at midnight in wife’s presence
The official stressed that they would remain shut until further notice from the national leadership of organised labour.