Breaking: Workers shut Nigerian ports in compliance with NLC strike

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, on Monday, shut down port operations across the country in compliance with the strike directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

According to an official of the Union, all port formations, besides Lagos ports, in Port Harcourt, Warri, Onne, Calabar, and others have been closed.

Also Read:

The official stressed that they would remain shut until further notice from the national leadership of organised labour.