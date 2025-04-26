YABATECH, fertile ground for industry partnership — GCEO Royal Frieslandcampina

The Global Chief Executive Officer of Royal Frieslandcampina, Jan Derck Van Karnebeek, has rated Yaba College of Technology, Lagos highly as a fertile ground for industry partnerships and a model for nurturing talents that meet both national and global standards.

The Global CEO made this assertion at an industry and academia engagement session, tagged: “Career Leap Series 1.”

It was put together to foster strategic collaboration between the industry and educational institutions to mould future frontrunners.

The programme was held at the college’s Yusuf Grillo Auditorium.

Karnebeek praised YABATECH for its consistent delivery of quality education and its reputation as a premier institution for technical and vocational training in Nigeria, describing the College as a fertile ground for industry partnerships and a model for nurturing talent that meets both national and global standards.

He said: “You are doing a fantastic job.

“Your focus on practical skills, entrepreneurship, and adaptability here are something many institutions around the world aspire to replicate.

“FrieslandCampina is proud to collaborate with a college that’s driving such meaningful transformation.”

The Global Chief Executive Officer of Royal Frieslandcampina emphasised that a value-driven education and robust industry-academic collaboration are key pillars for national development and student success in a fast-changing world.

Karnebeek highlighted the importance of values such as integrity, responsibility, collaboration, and innovation as vital drivers of individual and collective progress, urging the students to go beyond technical expertise and cultivate ethical and emotional intelligence that would make them not only employable but impactful members of the society.

He said: “In a world that’s constantly evolving, your values are your compass, it is not just about getting a job, but about adding value and creating lasting change.

“When we build together – with purpose and shared responsibility – we all win.”

The event, which brought the assembly of the top flight executives of Royal Frieslandcampina and Frieslandcampina WAMCO across Netherlands, Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa to YABATECH consisting of the Global CEO, President, Managing Director, and Supervisory Board Members, was an interactive forum with students and to strengthen the ties between the college and the organisation, the first of its kind in the history of the company.

In his remarks, Ali Khan, President of Royal FrieslandCampina for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa, emphasised the growing importance of soft skills in today’s professional landscape.

According to Khan, communication, leadership, empathy, adaptability, and critical thinking are essential tools for navigating a workplace, increasingly shaped by complexity, diversity, and innovation.

“Technical skills might get you in the door, but soft skills keep you in the room and position you to lead,” he said.

He encouraged the students to seriously invest in personal growth as they invest in academic achievement, adding that leadership is increasingly defined by how well people relate, influence, and inspire others.

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, in his welcome address, described the visit as timely and strategic in the light of the institution’s growing efforts to bridge the gap between the classroom and the labor market.

Engr. Abdul noted that the college’s vision aligns strongly with FrieslandCampina’s commitment to youth development, mentorship, and innovation.

According to him: “We are in an era where the old boundaries between the classroom and the boardroom are disappearing.

“Our goal is to produce graduates who are not just job seekers but problem-solvers, creators, and entrepreneurs.

“Visits like this show that we are on the right path.”

Dr. Abdul spoke on the importance of global visibility and strategic positioning for Nigerian institutions, stating that YABATECH is actively pursuing global branding that will position it as a continental leader in applied learning, innovation, and technical education.

He added: “We want the YABATECH brand to resonate across Africa and around the world.

“We believe in the transformative power of education and mentorship – and we want to export that belief.”

The Rector expressed deep appreciation to FrieslandCampina for offering internship placements to 10 YABATECH students, describing the initiative as the beginning of a wider partnership that could unlock a new era of research collaboration, curriculum co-creation, and industry-based learning.

He said: “This gesture represents more than just an opportunity.

“It is a bridge to a future where learning is dynamic, contextual, and globally informed.

“It sets the stage for training programmes, innovation labs, and real-world exposure that truly prepare our students for the demands and future demands of the industries.”

Dr. Abdul further called for expanded collaboration through joint research, faculty exchange, industry-led lectures, and innovation hubs that will serve both students and staff in creating solutions with real-world application.

