Court orders interim forfeiture of 73 properties linked to Chinese in Lagos

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of 73 properties, including 1,596 laptop computers, recovered from Chinese involved in cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

They are members of a syndicate of 792 alleged crypto currency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 10, 2024.

They were arrested in Lagos during a surprise operation, tagged: “Eagle Flush Operation,” by operatives of the EFCC

The judge gave the order following an ex parte motion filed on April 17, 2025 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through its counsel. B.M. Isah, against Genting International Company.

The forfeited items include 1,596 computers/laptops; 4,091 mobile phones; 350 foreign SIM cards; and 3,399 Nigerian SIM cards of various telecommunications providers: 1,122 MTN SIM Cards , 316 9mobile SIM Cards, 1,277 Airtel SIM Cards, and 684 Glo SIM cards.

The Judge also ordered the interim forfeiture of 194 routers; 205 sofas; 501 double-step bunks; 754 mattresses; 40 refrigerators; 10 microwaves; two whiteboards; 16 inverter batteries; 14 inverters; 43 CPUs/monitors; a ring light; two fuel tanks; a transformer; seven vehicles; 411 deep freezers; 13 electric kettles; 21 UPS units; a toaster; an air fryer; 558 office tables; two television sets; a network server; six gas cylinders; a blender; three weight scales; a spiral dough mixer; two double-burner stoves; and a dining set.

Moving the application for the forfeiture, the EFCC’s lawyer submitted that the properties are reasonably suspected to be instruments of computer-related fraud and money laundering.

In his ruling, Justice Dipeolu said : “I have read the motion and attachments and found sufficient merit in the application.

“Consequently, the motion succeeds and is hereby granted.”

The Judge also ordered the publication of the interim forfeiture order in any national newspaper for anyone or party interested in the properties sought to be forfeited to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said properties should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

