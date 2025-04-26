Musician, Terry Apala, sent to prison for alleged Naira mutilation

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Friday remanded a musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, otherwise known as Terry Apala, in prison for alleged mutilation of Naira notes.

The musician was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a one-count charge.

The charge reads: “That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January, 2025, at La Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social event, tampered with Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by marching on the same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”

Ejeh pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, S. I. Suleiman, prayed for a trial date and also urged the court to remand him in a correctional centre.

The defence counsel, Felix Nwabuda, informed the court of a bail application dated April 23, 2025 and prayed the court for a short date for the hearing of the application.

Nwaduba said: “Whilst praying the court for a short date for the hearing of the bail application, I will be craving the indulgence of the court to release the defendant to the defence.

“We undertake to produce him in court.

“He will not evade hearing.

“He came in from the United Kingdom on April 23, 2025 and on the invitation of the EFCC, he came on his own.”

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed the application, saying: “The application is alien and unheard of.

“I urge the court to afford us the opportunity to look at the application and respond properly so that the court can make a well-informed ruling.”

In a short ruling, Justice Aluko refused the application of the defence.

He adjourned till May 5, 2025 and ordered the remand of the defendant in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application.

