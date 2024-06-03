Strike: Flights disrupted as workers shut Lagos, Abuja airports

As part of measures to ensure the implementation of a new National Minimum Wage, the organised labour has shut down all entry points of aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This action has, however, affected flight operations at the nation’s busiest airport as airlines as passengers were left stranded at the airport entrances.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Aviation unions directed its members to withdraw services across airports in Nigeria after an emergency meeting held on Sunday.

It will also be recalled that organised labour members, on Friday, announced an indefinite nationwide strike in response to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero stated that the strike would commence at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Reading from a jointly prepared speech with his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Festus Osifo, the NLC leader expressed “grave concern and disappointment” over the Federal Government’s failure to finalize and enact a new National Minimum Wage Act and to reverse the increase in electricity tariffs to N65/kWh.