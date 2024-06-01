Killing of soldiers: Atiku speaks, addresses Nnamdi Kanu’s case

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the killing of five soldiers in Abia State by persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra enforcing a stay-at-home order.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential poll spoke in a statement on Friday.

Abubakar said: “The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one.

“May their souls rest in peace.

“But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding under cover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

Also Read:

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues.

“I believe that this will defuse the compressor cooker situation in the region.

“It will be a win-win for all parties.”