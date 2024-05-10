Davido hints on retirement from music, says ‘After my next album, I no do again’

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted that he might not produce another album after his next one.

Davido disclosed this on Thursday night while reacting to the recent pictures and videos doctored against him by some blogs.

Recall that the ‘Unavailable’ crooner has been in the news lately due to his online banter with his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

He was online again on Thursday night, and this time, he claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the industry.

“Yall niggas want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.

OBO as fondly called by others dropped visuals for “Kante” featuring super gifted singer, Fave, off his “Timeless” album on Wednesday.

The video, directed by Dammy Twitch, seamlessly blends scenes of Davido and Fave taking centre stage in a club setting with vibrant, eye-catching locations.

According to Davido, the “Kante” video marked the end of the “Timeless” era as he looked at many more milestones.