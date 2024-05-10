Glo EVC promises company’s support to digital economy

The Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom Limited, Bella Disu, has promised the company’s preparedness to power the government’s push for the digitalisation of the economy.

The Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom Limited made the promise on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

While lauding the government agenda, Disu said at the launch of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Report, themed: “Driving Economic Growth through Digital Transformation,” that Globacom sees the current challenges in the sector as a responsibility to be at the forefront of enabling tech advancement.

She said: “We are at the moment doing two things which key into the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s strategic blueprint.

“Under the pillar of knowledge, the ministry is planning to have about three million technical talents by 2027 and also increase digital literacy.

“In Glo, we have a Glo learning management solution which has the capacity to train up to 100,000 users a month on different skill sets from digital marketing and other professional courses some of which we plan to offer as CSR and also on courses covering Python, Blockchain, AI to really push digital literacy.”

Disu laid emphasis on the importance of Nigeria continuing to harness the transformative powers of emerging technologies, while emphasising Globacom’s plan to enable technological advancement in Nigeria.

She added: “Under innovation, we plan to have four innovation hubs, with one to be rolled out in Lagos in the fourth quarter of the year, and three to be commissioned by the second quarter of 2025 in Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Abuja.

“We see this as being an eco system and a catalyst for technological advancement where we have hubs for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, incubators and accelerators to really collaborate, thrive and learn.”

Similarly, Disu disclosed that the impact of digitalisation was already visible in a few sectors, adding: “Digital platforms have completely revolutionised the transportation and mobility services sector with ride-hailing companies facilitating hundreds of millions of rides in the last seven years.

“In ecommerce, the sector has grown significantly with online user market now about 76.7 million users.

“We have also seen a huge growth in PoS terminals from about 155,000 in 2017 to now 1.8 million in 2023.

“More and Nigerians are going into remote work, and with the right training, they will be able to take up even more lucrative roles in the sector.

“In entrepreneurship and start-ups, through fintech and content creation and startups, the opportunities are vast.”

The EVC promised Globacom’s continued support for the sector.

Disu commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maids, for the commitment and political will that they have exhibited in the bid to address the challenges in the telecom industry.

Tijani said at the ceremony that Nigeria’s huge population and resources had put the country in good stead to play a critical role in a connected economy, adding: “We can only do that by diversifying our economy and strengthening technical efficiency.

“This is why there is immense focus on digitalising our economy and accelerating development in sectors like agriculture and mining to improve quality of education so we can improve learning outcomes and as such deepen pour workforce, improve on transportation and infrastructure so that our economy can get the backbone that is required to make it work for our people.”