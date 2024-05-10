Ex-lawmaker petitions EFCC over NCDMB’s investments

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe the multi-million naira investments made by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

The representative of Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency in the ninth Assembly made the demand in a petition.

Sunny-Goli stated that he is calling for a thorough investigation and possible prosecution regarding the disbursement of funds for the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Limited, Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, as well as the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal Limited.

The former lawmaker noted that all the projects are situated within the precinct of Brass Local Government Area and that the investments were undertaken during the tenure of the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Board, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

According to him, NCDMB’s total equity of $200 million was contributed to the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Limited project, which was conceived to establish two trains of 5,000 MTPD methanol plants and one train of 500 Mscf per day processing plant, along with associated infrastructure to be sited in Odioma, Brass Island, Bayelsa State.

For the Atlantic Refinery project, he said a full investment of $35 million was made for the project, which was expected to be a 2,000 bpd modular refinery with a jetty facility and 2MW power plant, with a duration of 24 months completion at the Brass Free Trade Zone.

Sunny-Goli further stated in his petition to the EFCC that the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal Limited is also included for probe, with NCDMB’s investment aimed at establishing a 50 million-litre facility with a two-way product jetty, automated storage tanks, and loading bay in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He expressed sadness that the current state of the three projects is nothing to write home about, as they are now surrounded by uncertainty and a sense of gloom.

Sunny-Goli pointed out that the projects are well-meaning and could provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and also increase the government’s revenue.

“To ensure that our great nation is not short-changed, and our teeming unemployed youths are not denied gainful employment opportunities in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, I hereby request that your commission immediately institute a thorough investigation into the projects listed above and prosecute without delay anyone found culpable in the event of misappropriation of funds,” he said.