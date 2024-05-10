Nigeria will continue to play strategic role in Africa — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Abuja reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic position in Africa as a bastion of peace, saying the nation will continue to play its role as a stabiliser on the continent.

Tinubu spoke when he received a letter of credence from the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Ahmed.

The President emphasised the shared commitment of both countries to promoting global peace and stability through collaboration within international organisations such as the United Nations.

He noted that since establishing diplomatic relations in 1961, Nigeria and Egypt have collaborated on key international priorities, including promoting regional peace, security, and stability.

The discussions at the meeting also touched on the situation in the Sahel and Sudan.

Acknowledging Egypt’s role towards a truce in the crisis in Gaza, President Tinubu said: “We need to do more.

“Stability in the region is of paramount importance.”

Ambassador Ahmed conveyed President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s willingness to bolster economic partnership with Nigeria, emphasising Egypt’s interest in increasing trade and investments between the two countries.

He said: We need to complement each other on investments.

“Many Egyptian companies are interested in coming to Nigeria to invest.”

In discussions with Major-General Sohail Ahmed Khan (retired), High Commissioner of Pakistan, President Tinubu described the Ambassador’s military background as invaluable for exchanging ideas to expand security and defence cooperation.

He underscored the need for global cooperation in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

He said: “We must do more to stop extremists.

“We need to enhance our collaboration and exchange of ideas and knowledge in these areas.

“As a government, we will keep an open-door policy with countries and development partners on enhancing cooperation on security, economy, education, and the information and communication technology sector where the Minister is doing very well.

“How can we improve our bilateral relationship?

“We must do more.”

The High Commissioner of Pakistan noted the demographic similarities between the two countries and expressed a desire to elevate the relationship to new heights.

He said: “Pakistan has the fifth largest population in the world while Nigeria is the sixth largest.

“We have a significant youth population, and our national flags are similar.

“I would like to take our relationship to a new level, from strength to strength.”

In a separate meeting with Ambassador Athanasios Kotsionis of Greece, President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to an open-door policy that encourages collaboration and progress for the benefit of all.

He restated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Greece and building bridges of cooperation to address common challenges.

The President assured the Greece Ambassador of Nigeria’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to socio-economic growth and development.

He said: “Nigeria and Greece have good historic ties.

“We have shared priorities, including promoting democracy, and there is room to expand cooperation.

“The economic situation in Africa and Europe is still very unbalanced.

“We should build on the opportunities from our challenges and strengthen relations between the two countries.

“What I expect is an improvement in the relationship between both countries, and I look forward to us working on that.

“Our government is about renewed hope.

“Nigeria will continue to play its role as a stabiliser on the continent.”

Ambassador Kotsionis outlined Greece’s efforts to finalise agreements with Nigeria in the areas of tourism, scientific exchange, technology, and maritime.

He said: “We are ready to sign the agreements with Nigeria as soon as they are ready.

“There is a lot to be done between the two countries, and we will need the support of your government.

“We hope to achieve incredible things in Nigeria during my stay.”