Deputy Vice Chancellor sacked over false petition

The Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration and Clinical Services of the University of Medical Science, Ondo, Ondo State, Prof Adolphus Loto, has been sacked.

This was contained in a statement by the Assistant Registrar, Public Relations Unit of the institution, Temitope Oluwatayo.

According to the statement, Loto was sacked after the adoption and ratification of the Senate decision by the Governing Council of UNIMED at its 22nd Statutory meeting held at the Council Chamber, Medical Village Campus, Ondo.

The statement said: “The decision of the Senate was predicated on the former DVC’s unbecoming conduct including frivolous, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the University Management.

“The Governing Council had earlier referred Prof. Loto’s 13-page petition as well as the responses of the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar and the Bursar to the Petitions Committee of Council appointed to investigate and make proper recommendations.

“The Petitions Committee of Council found the allegations untrue, baseless, embarrassing to the University community and liable to bring the University to disrepute, given Prof. Loto’s position as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

“UNIMED Senate, on Monday, April 29, 2024, considered the report of the PCC and recommended the removal of Prof. Loto as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor by an overwhelming majority with 100% of the voters approving his removal as DVC Admin.

“The decision was premised on the fact Prof. Loto made false claims against members of staff of the university, disclosed confidential and official information liable to cause a breach of peace in the university community.

“UNIMED Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Ayodele Arowojolu, while addressing the Council, noted that a unanimous decision of the Senate speaks volumes about the lack of confidence in Prof. Loto by his academic peers to remain in the office of DVC Admin.

“The Governing Council thereafter approved the resolution of the University Senate for the removal of Prof. Adolphus Odogun Loto as DVC.”