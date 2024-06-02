Labour to National Assembly: Why we can’t call off strike now

The Organised Labour has told the National Assembly why it could not call off the strike scheduled to commence on Monday after they met in Abuja on Sunday.

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, offered the explanation in his response to the request.

The Eagle Online recalls that the meeting, convened by the leadership of the Senate, had in attendance the Presidents of the TUC and Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

National Assembly meets Labour over strike

It also had in attendance the leadership of the National Assembly, led by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; some Ministers; and the Head of Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Responding to the request for Organised Labour to call off the strike, Osifo said it was not in the place of the leaderships of the unions to do so.

Rather, he said the leaderships of the TUC and NLC would have to go back to their necessary organs to do that.

He said: “There was an appeal from the Senate president to call off the strike.

“On our part, we said we cannot sit here and just call off the strike because we need to report to our people.

“We will take all their pleas to our organs.

“For now, we don’t have the powers to call off the strike.”