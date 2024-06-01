Ex-Golden Eaglets star, Emmanuel Sani goes bankrupt

Former Golden Eaglets’ forward, Emmanuel Sani, has gone bankrupt, begging Nigerians for help on social media.



The 31-year old striker pleaded for immediate assistance on his Facebook page on Saturday.



Emmanuel Sani, in a photograph with the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, late Temitope Balogun Joshua, wrote; “He is gone but his love for humanity will forever remain in my heart and I know he is seated at the right hand of GOD for sure.



“His mistakes are between him and his God.



“We are his children he left behind.



“I will always thank him until I die, I will never forget the love, care, prayers, fatherly advice and all.



“I remain loyal to my mentor, father late senior Prophet TB Joshua until death.



“I’m only sad that I am asking Nigerians to help me today instead of me giving back to the needy just like my father.



“I know this time will pass too.



“I pray you don’t experience pains in your life, career and all that has to do with u in Jesus name, Amen.”





Recall that Emmanuel Sani rose to prominence during the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup which was hosted in Nigeria, when he finished the tournament with five goals being the joint top-scorer and won the Golden Ball as he helped Nigeria to a runners-up finish behind Switzerland.



He started his playing career for My People FC, a Nigerian football Academy owned by Prophet TB Joshua



In 2009, Emmanuel joined Swedish club Bodens BK where he stayed for only a few months as FIFA rules stated that he had to be 18 years old to make an international transfer.

In 2010, after his award-winning performance at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, it was reported that Emmanuel had trials at both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.



While at Tottenham, Emmanuel was even offered an extended stay. However, in 2011, after trials at several clubs in Europe, Emmanuel signed for Italian Serie A side S.S. Lazio where he was immediately put into their Primavera side.



In 2012, Emmanuel signed for U.S. Salernitana 1919 of the Lega Pro Seconda Divisione on a co-owned basis from Lazio.