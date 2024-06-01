Private Sector backs FG on N60,000 new minimum wage — MAN DG

The organized private sector has backed the decision of the Federal Government to set N60,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

This was confirmed by the Director-General of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, Ajayi Kadri.

Kadri disclosed this information during an interview with Channels TV on Saturday in Abuja.

The MAN president explained that the ongoing negotiations between the government and the private sector with labour are not about a living wage, but a minimum wage—the lowest amount that can be paid to any worker in the country.

According to Kadri, the economic environment has been challenging for both labour and private businesses, making it nearly impossible for them to pay the wage the labour union is demanding.

“To start with, this is a very difficult time for anyone to negotiate minimum wage. From the perspective of government, labour and organized private sector, we operate in an environment where there is general acceptance of the fact that the macroeconomics are not right, even the global economy is experiencing a lot of shakeups and the aftermath of government necessary reforms.