Strike: National Assembly-facilitated FG-Labour mediation meeting underway + Video

The mediation meeting initiated by the National Assembly aimed at resolving the current impasse between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress is currently underway.

The meeting, which commenced at about 6pm, was attended by the leadership of the National Assembly and Organised Labour.

Among those present were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere; and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang and Gboyega Adefarati, respectively; as well as other Senators and honourable members.

Representing the Federal Government at the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Head of Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present, representing Organised Labour, are the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero; President of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo; and other Labour Leaders.

Labor and National Assembly meeting now over strike



