Ogun community leaders say prerogative of who becomes next monarch lies with them

The leaders of the 52 communities which form Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have declared that they remain the competent factors on who becomes next traditional ruler of the town.

The leaders said this on Thursday, adding that who succeeds Oba James Sodiya, who died in 2023, is their decision

The communities, led by Chief Olutayo Pius Adewale, made this known during a press conference held at the Penpushing Media Conference Hall of the organization’s headquarters located at Leme axis of Moshood Abiola way, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The village heads alleged that Ikereku traditional council was attempting to impose a non-indigene, identified as Ramoni Busari, popularly called Jawe, said to be Ibadan, Oyo State indigene, as the next royal father of the border community situated between Oyo and Ogun States boundaries.

The leaders of the 52 communities explained that as part of their traditional responsibilities, they have identified three candidates from Ladijo, Adeniyi and Ogunmakin villages.

They disclosed that these contestants are Seye Olaogun from Ladijo village, Sunday Akinwande from Adeniyi village and Kazeem Ogunmakin from Ogunmakin community, who will be screened at the appropriate time.

Adewale added that any of the candidates found most qualified would be presented to the traditional ruler of Obafemi, who oversees the jurisdiction, and would subsequently present the candidate to the Egba Traditional Council.

The Regent of Ogunmakin, Chief Oke Oladipupo, appealed to the Egba Traditional Council and Ogun State Government not to fold their arms to witness losing the community to Ibadanland, as is the case in Bakatari.

Oladipupo equally emphasised and alleged that some kingmakers are planning to install a foreigner as the next Olu Ogunmakin, arguing that such move was absurd to tradition and customs.

The regent explained that the 52 villages that formed Ilupeju-Oja-Egbejoda-Ogunmakin should be responsible for the selection of the new Olu Ogunmakin, not imposition by the Ikereku Traditional Council.

He emphasised that Ogunmakin community was at no time under Ibadan or Oyo Traditional Council, alleging and recalling that the alleged impostor, Busari, came around in 2010 during the selection process of the late Oba Sodiya, but was disqualified following the discovery that he was not an indigene.

The villagers later took their grievances to the door step of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta in a peaceful manner with various placards of complaints.

They were addressed by the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy, who enjoined them to equally present their displeasure to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.