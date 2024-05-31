Wigan sign Brentford midfielder Michael Olakigbe

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Michael Olakigbe in a season-long loan deal.

The England Under-20 star is set to spend time away from his parent club Brentford.

The Premier League team loaned him out to Peterborough United last season, where he played five times in League One.

Now he will get a chance to show if he can sustain the level required to start games in that division.

“The way Wigan like to play is exactly the style that suits my game and that is really important to me as I look to further my career,” he told the Latics’ website., external.

“I played against Wigan last season and I was impressed with how they played exciting attacking football.”