Singer Yemi Alade: I want to break music boundaries

Award-winning music sensation, Yemi Alade, says her highly anticipated sixth studio album: “Rebel Queen,” is poised to break musical boundaries and inspire a new wave of artists.

Her 10th musical project testifies to her innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, Alade shared her vision for the album, stating: “I am a true rebel in words and in action.

“I’ve always charted my own course and walked the path less travelled.

“‘Rebel Queen’ embodies this spirit, blending the new and old, the familiar and the unexpected.

“The 16-track album will take listeners on a sonic journey across Africa, showcasing diverse tempos and rhythms, with features from acclaimed artists from around the world.”

The “Johnny” hit maker also revealed that “each song is a unique capsule of my thoughts, melodies, and a truckload of nostalgia.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I’m confident it will resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds.

“‘Rebel Queen’ delves into themes of femininity, style, dance, motivation, liberation, and consciousness.

“I’m not afraid to explore new sounds and challenge the status quo.

“This album is a reflection of my growth, creativity, and passion for music that transcends borders and generations.

“Get ready to experience the revolutionary sound of Africa’s Rebel Queen.”