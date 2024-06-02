NNPC sustains march towards regulatory excellence

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has reiterated its commitment to sustain the company’s march towards process improvement, regulatory compliance and performance excellence.

NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Business Services, Inuwa Danladi, disclosed this when he spoke over the weekend.

Danladi’s statement followed the recent certification of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code Compliance obtained by the company from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

The ISPS certification, issued in April 2024 and covering all NNPC jetties nationwide, is crucial for the company’s business continuity as it prevents potential operational disruptions and financial losses.

Beyond demonstrating NNPC’s continuous adherence to regulatory compliance, Danladi said the certification also grants the Company entry into the Global Integrated Shipping Information System, enhancing its reputation as a safe and reliable business destination and potentially reducing the company’s insurance premiums.

He listed some of the rigorous processes followed in obtaining the certification to include the upgrading of relevant security facilities at the nation’s ports and jetties; establishment of the ISPS Code Command Center; as well as the engagement of a NIMASA Recognised Security Officer, who played a crucial role in managing key regulatory processes.

He added that the development of Port Facility Security Assessment and Port Facility Security Plan, coupled with the meticulous Verification Inspection Exercise from NIMASA have also underscored NNPCL’s commitment to ensuring adherence to the highest standards of maritime security in the Company’s operations.

Danladi added: This achievement is a testament to our consistent dedication, and we pledge to continue striving towards attaining regulatory excellence in all our operations.”