Long Service, Outstanding Performance: Egbin Power honours employees

In appreciation of its employees’ contributions to the sustainable progress and achievements recorded over the years, Egbin Power Plc has held its prestigious Long Service Award and Employee Recognition Award, 2024 to honour individuals and teams for their dedication and outstanding performance.

A total of 144 employees received the Long Service Award for completing a decade with the company as of May 2024.

Additionally, numerous employees were recognised with the Employee Recognition Award for their stellar performance over the past year.

Recipients of the Long Service Award represented a wide range of departments, including Instrumentation and Control, Mechanical, Electrical, Human Resources, Finance, Subject Matter Expert, Support Services, Technical Laboratory, Workshop, Quality Health Safety and Environment, Procurement, Business Operations, Chemistry, and Operations.

While those who received the Employee Recognition Award were individuals recognised for the exceptional qualities displayed while carrying out their tasks, and therefore adjudged winners in the various awards categories.

Egbin Power emphasised that the unwavering commitment, expertise, and contributions of its employees have enabled the company to continuously provide safe and reliable power, thereby supporting the socio-economic development of the nation.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer Mokhtar Bounour noted that this milestone celebration reaffirms the company’s culture of recognition, creating a win-win situation for both employees and employers and fostering a thriving workplace.

Bounour said: “We are celebrating our colleagues who have dedicated a decade of their careers to this company.

“Their unique blend of fresh talent and seasoned experience has fostered a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, positioning Egbin Power at the forefront of the power generation industry.

“Your contributions extend far beyond the walls of this company.

“By powering homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure, you have directly impacted the lives of millions.

“The stability you provide allows industries to thrive, communities to flourish, and society to get better.”

Bounour further noted that the energy sector is evolving rapidly, presenting new challenges and opportunities.

He said: “I have no doubt that with your continued support and dedication, we will navigate this changing landscape successfully and continue to lead with innovation and excellence.

“As we look towards the future, your expertise and unwavering spirit will continue to be instrumental in powering a brighter tomorrow for Nigeria.”

Egbin Power Plc takes immense pride in its dedicated workforce.

The Long Service Awards are a testament to the company’s commitment to recognising and rewarding the exceptional contributions of its employees.

As they look towards the future, Egbin Power, fuelled by its dedicated team, remains confident in its ability to continue powering progress and shaping a brighter future for Nigeria.

The company affirmed that the Board and Management are committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment that recognises and rewards employee contributions, while constantly strategising to drive innovation, promote human capital development, and improve operations to deliver positive results for the power sector.