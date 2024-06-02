Strike: National Assembly moves to mediate

The National Assembly has made known its intention to mediate in the face-off between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, which has resulted in a strike to commence on Monday.

The National Assembly stated this on Sunday in a joint statement issued by the Senate and House of Representatives.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the Senate and House of Representatives, Senator Yemi Adaramodu and Rep. Akin Rotimi, said: “The National Assembly acknowledges the announcement by Organised Labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to commence an indefinite strike action from Monday, June 3, 2024, nationwide.

“The decision followed the deadlock between the Federal Government and the Labour Unions in agreeing on a new national minimum wage and reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

“As a responsive parliament, the leadership of the National Assembly, comprising the President of the Senate, H.E. Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, is taking proactive steps to mediate and avert the impending industrial action, which would have severe repercussions on the populace and economy.

“The National Assembly notes that both parties have tenable reasons for their respective positions.

“In view of this, the National Assembly Leadership and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity respectively, Senator Diket Plang, and Rep. Adegboyega Adefarati, are looking to engage both parties in constructive dialogue and explore a variety of solutions in addressing the issues at hand.

“The 10th National Assembly is committed to ensuring that the interests of all parties are fairly represented.

“We further urge all stakeholders to remain patient and co-operative as we work diligently to find a mutually acceptable resolution in the best interest of the country.”