Hajj 2024: NAHCON tasks Media Team on responsible reportage

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has called on members of this year’s National Media Team to be responsible in the discharge of their task in reporting both in Nigeria and the holy land.

The NACHON Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, made the call while inaugurating the Media Team in Abuja.

Arabi said as journalists, they owe their creator, the nation, the Commission and the entire Nigerian pilgrims a duty to be diligent in carrying out their assignment with utmost fear of Allah.

The Chairman also advised the members of the Team to uphold the tenets and ethics of the journalism profession of fairness, balance and diligent clarification in their reportage as their profession put them in a position to make or mar, adding that the judgement of their conscience, posterity and Allah should be their guiding principle in the discharge of their duty.

In his remarks, the Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, urged the Media Team to be good ambassadors of their professional calling and to also ensure effective coverage and reportage, before, during and even after the Hajj exercise by being physically present at all points and strata of the operation.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner, Operations of the Commission, Prince Anofiu Olarewaju Elegushi, advised members to consider their selection as the will of Allah and therefore should do what pleases Him in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.