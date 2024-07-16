2024 Hajj: Last batch of Nigerian pilgrims depart Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said the final batch of 2024 Hajj pilgrims from Nigeria is scheduled to depart from the King Abdul Azeez International Airport in Jeddah on Tuesday (today).

This was contained in a statement signed by the NAHCON Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Tuesday.

Usara signed the statement on behalf of the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

According to the NAHCON Spokesperson, the final inbound flight is scheduled for this morning.

She affirmed that a total of 312 pilgrims from Kwara State will be arriving in Ilorin via an Air Peace airline flight, adding that this marks the 119th return flight from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, after the year’s pilgrimage barely four weeks ago.

The statement reads in part: “During the first phase of the Hajj operation, NAHCON ran a total of 121 flights, which has now been reduced to 119 flights for the return journey.

“The reduction in flights was attributed to the maximum utilisation of seats during the return journeys.

“The return journey ends three days ahead of schedule, being earlier planned to end by 19th of July 2024.

“The Commission’s chartered airlines took 27 days to transport all pilgrims into the Kingdom during the first phase of the Hajj journey, with the return phase now lasting 25 days.

“By the 25th day of the outbound flight from Nigeria, a total of 47,171 pilgrims were transported, while 50,091 were able to return to Nigeria within the same span of 25 days in the second phase.”

Meanwhile, the NAHCON boss has expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the successful completion of the return journey, commending stakeholders for their cooperation and the pilgrims for their prayers for the country’s leaders at the federal and state levels.

Arabi made the commendation during a closing ceremony at the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah airport.

The Chairman urged the pilgrims to continue praying for the success of their leaders and to maintain their good conduct, describing this year’s Hajj achievements as a promise fulfilled.

Arabi promised that the Commission would achieve even greater success next year, based on the lessons learned this year.

He also assured that preparations for the 2025 Hajj have begun.

In the same vein, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, the Amirul Hajj for Kwara State, expressed his gratitude to the NAHCON Chairman for his quick responses to issues and expressed his conviction to thank him publicly and privately.

The lawmaker, who spoke in Yoruba and English, appreciated the Commission for its timely processing of visas and convenient stay in Madinah.

Senator Oloriegbe on behalf of the Kwara State pilgrims thanked Governor AbdulRazak AbdulRahman, NAHCON, as well as other Hajj officials from the states and all stakeholders.

