30 farmers, Islamic cleric killed in brutal attacks

Tragedy struck in Zamfara State as bandits unleashed a wave of violence on farming communities, claiming the lives of at least 30 innocent farmers, including a respected Islamic cleric.

The attacks occurred in Gidangoga village, Maradun Local Government Area and Bilbis village, which is in Tsafe LGA.

Sources told PRNigeria that the bandits first struck in Maradun LGA, attacking Gidangoga village, where farmers were preparing their lands for the upcoming wet season.

Mallam Makwashi Maradun Mai Jan Baki, a renowned Islamic cleric, was brutally killed while working on his farm.

He was known for reciting the Quran during Ramadan Tafsir at Maradun First Jumuat Mosque.

Tragically, his two children remain missing after the attack.

In the evening, the bandits targeted Bilbis village in Tsafe LGA, leaving 20 innocent civilians dead. Local sources reported that the farmers were attacked while clearing their fields, and the bandits showed no mercy.

PRNigeria also gathered that a district head, Alhaji Murtala Ruwan Bado, of Garbadu in Talata Marafa Emirate, also narrowly escaped a bandit attack in the evening along Mayananchi Road.

