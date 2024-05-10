AltBank, Sterling One Foundation, Foodbank combat hunger, champion education

The Alternative Bank Limited has announced a strategic collaboration with FoodBank and Sterling One Foundation to raise approximately N20 million in support of hunger alleviation and educational initiatives.

This initiative aligns with the theme of the African Union Summit 2024: “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century.”

Hassan Yusuf, the Managing Director of The Alternative Bank, unveiled this plan in a press release highlighting the forthcoming AltWalk event as a pivotal fundraising platform.

“Through this initiative, we aim to mobilise contributions from both internal and external stakeholders, reaffirming our commitment to education and societal welfare,” stated Yusuf.

The fundraising campaign aims to secure N20 million, with the proceeds serving dual purposes: providing meals for underserved communities and orphanages through the FoodBank initiative and delivering quality educational support via Sterling One Foundation.

This campaign targets individuals, families, businesses, and organisations committed to ending hunger, improving education, fostering healthy living, and positively impacting society.

Prospective donors are encouraged to contribute through https://altbank.ng/walk/.

Stakeholder participation and donations are poised to substantially impact critical social issues, including hunger reduction, enhanced education, and healthier lifestyles.

Yusuf emphasised AltBank’s dedication to empowering customers through innovative solutions in health, food security, and education, positioning them for success in the 21st century.

He stressed that education is central to the bank’s mission of bolstering the economy and enhancing financial well-being across society.

AltBank, Nigeria’s most recent entrant into the financial services sector, made a grand entrance with simultaneous launch events in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, marking the country’s first multi-city brand launch.

As the ethical banking arm of Sterling Financial Holdings, The Alternative Bank originated in 2014 as Sterling Alternative Finance under Sterling Bank Plc’s non-interest banking license.

It has since evolved into a prominent player in Nigeria’s non-interest banking sector.