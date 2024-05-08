President Federation Cup Round of 32 gets date + Full fixtures

Men football teams will commence hostilities at the 2024 President Federation Cup in the Round of 32 matches from May 22.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Head of Communications, revealed that a total of 16 matches will be played across 11 centers.

Olajire said in a statement on Tuesday: “Enugu, Ilorin, Ibadan, Benin City, Kaduna, Awka, Sokoto, Yenagoa ,Bauchi, Auchi and Abuja will host the 16 games.

“Thirteen of the matches will hold on Wednesday May 22 while the remaining three, in Benin City and Abuja , will take place on Thursday.”

MEN’S ROUND OF 32 MATCHES

Also Read:

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) – Abuja Area 3 – 22/05/24 – 4pm

EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Ilorin – 22/05/24 – 4pm

ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Abuja Bwari – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) – Kaduna – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Awka – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Coal City (Enugu) – Benin City – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Hammola International (Osun) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Ibadan – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Enugu – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sporting Supreme (FCT) – Benin City – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto) – Kano – 22/05/24 – 4pm

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia) – Yenagoa – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo) – Abuja Goal Project – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Niger Tornadoes (Niger) – Auchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) – Abuja? Bwari – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Bauchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm.

NAN reports that Cup holders Bendel Insurance are up against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the Area 3 football pitch, Abuja.

Men football teams will commence hostilities at the 2024 President Federation Cup in the Round of 32 matches from May 22.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Head of Communications, revealed that a total of 16 matches will be played across 11 centers.

Olajire said in a statement on Tuesday: “Enugu, Ilorin, Ibadan, Benin City, Kaduna, Awka, Sokoto, Yenagoa ,Bauchi, Auchi and Abuja will host the 16 games.

“Thirteen of the matches will hold on Wednesday May 22 while the remaining three, in Benin City and Abuja , will take place on Thursday.”

MEN’S ROUND OF 32 MATCHES

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) – Abuja Area 3 – 22/05/24 – 4pm

EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Ilorin – 22/05/24 – 4pm

ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Abuja Bwari – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) – Kaduna – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Awka – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Coal City (Enugu) – Benin City – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Hammola International (Osun) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Ibadan – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Enugu – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sporting Supreme (FCT) – Benin City – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto) – Kano – 22/05/24 – 4pm

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia) – Yenagoa – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo) – Abuja Goal Project – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Niger Tornadoes (Niger) – Auchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) – Abuja? Bwari – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Bauchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm.

NAN reports that Cup holders Bendel Insurance are up against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the Area 3 football pitch, Abuja.