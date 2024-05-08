President Federation Cup Round of 32 gets date + Full fixtures

Men football teams will commence hostilities at the 2024 President Federation Cup in the Round of 32 matches from May 22.
Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Head of Communications, revealed that a total of 16 matches will be played across 11 centers.
Olajire said in a statement on Tuesday: “Enugu, Ilorin, Ibadan, Benin City, Kaduna, Awka, Sokoto, Yenagoa ,Bauchi, Auchi and Abuja will host the 16 games.
“Thirteen of the matches will hold on Wednesday May 22 while the remaining three, in Benin City and Abuja , will take place on Thursday.”
MEN’S ROUND OF 32 MATCHES
Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) – Abuja Area 3 – 22/05/24 – 4pm
EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Ilorin – 22/05/24 – 4pm
ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 23/05/24 – 4pm
Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Abuja Bwari – 23/05/24 – 4pm
Gombe United (Gombe) Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) – Kaduna – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Awka – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Coal City (Enugu) – Benin City – 23/05/24 – 4pm
Hammola International (Osun) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Ibadan – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Enugu – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sporting Supreme (FCT) – Benin City – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto) – Kano – 22/05/24 – 4pm
FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia) – Yenagoa – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo) – Abuja Goal Project – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Niger Tornadoes (Niger) – Auchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) – Abuja? Bwari – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Doma United (Gombe) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Bauchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm.
NAN reports that Cup holders Bendel Insurance are up against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the Area 3 football pitch, Abuja.
