Mohbad: Father reacts to story quoting him as saying Falana, Omowunmi want to kill him

Joseph Aloba, the father of late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reacted to a story in which he was quoted as having said that human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and his son’s wife are after his life.

Aloba spoke in a statement seen by The Eagle Online in the early hours of Saturday over the earlier published stories.

In a statement he endorsed in the presence of the lawyer of the family, he said the facts of his statement were misrepresented.

The statement reads unedited:

Following misrepresentations in the public space alleging that I made certain allegations against eminent silk, Femi Falana SAN, I wish to make the following clarifications.

1. My attention has been drawn to misleading publications in the social media titled severally as follows: “I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me Mohbad’s father cries out”: Femi Falana, Wunmi Threatening to kill me – Mohbad’s father opens up”: “My daughter-in-law, Falana threatening to kill me” father”. Mohbad’s

2. The above publications are entirely falsehood from the pit of hell.

3. I never alleged at any time that Mr. Femi Falana SAN threatened to kill me and I do not believe the eminent lawyer will ever be involved in such threats against me.

4. When this allegation was brought to my notice by the lawyer to our family, Wahab Shittu SAN, I spoke to Mr. Femi Falana SAN on phone and clarified that I never made such allegation against him and that this is the work of mischief makers.

5. My commitment to unraveling the death of my dear son, late llerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) is total and unequivocal and I will not rest until I secure justice for my late son.

6. This public clarification is necessary because I will not want mischief makers to derail this struggle for justice for Mohbad by bringing me and our family into needless collision with Mr. Femi Falana SAN or any other person.

7. I have great respect for the person of Mr. Femi Falana SAN.

MR. ALOBA JOSEPH 17th May, 2024.