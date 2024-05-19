Al Ahly hold Esperance in CAF champions League final

Esperance of Tunisia and defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the African Champions League final in Tunisia on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the first leg clash between Esperance and Al Ahly was played in Rades.

This was four-time champions, Esperance, banking on home support to spur them to victory over the 11 time champions from Egypt.

In spite of enjoying the bulk of the possession, the hosts hardly created glaring chances, with the low sitting last line of defence by the reigning champions proving to be too hard to break.

Rodrigues Silver almost found the opener in the early opening minutes after a well taken cross by Houssem Tka connected with the striker’s head, which went inches wide off goal.

The dangerous Al Shahat almost broke the hearts of the hosts before the break after his snapshot from range went inches wide off target to the relief of the young Amanallah Memmiche, who continued in his fine form.

The two sides went into the break with very few created chances and were determined to find the opener upon the start of the second stanza.

As expected, it was the hosts who asked questions yet again, this time coming very close with Roger Aholou testing Mostafa Shobeir from range with a well taken curler that went just over the bar.

With the backing of the crowd, the hosts continued surging forward but the resolute defence of the defending champions stood its ground.

The introduction of Ahly’s trusted talisman, Afsha, sparked life into the Ahly attack, as they came close just after the hour mark after some good interplay concluded with a brilliant strike from range by Emam Abdelghany that almost caught Memmiche off guard.

With a draw in sight, the defending champions kept their discipline, as experienced players such as Percy Tau maintained possession to wind down the clock and frustrate the Tunisians to a goalless stalemate in front of their home fans.

With the barren draw,, the second leg billed for Cairo on May 25 is set to be a blockbuster.