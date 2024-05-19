Nigerian Idol: Outstanding contestants shine as top 20 emerge

The trio of Omawumi, Ric Hassani and 9ice had to make tough decisions last Sunday as they selected contestants at the first theatre week for the Top 20 round of the highly competitive Nigerian Idol show.

Competition got fiercer at this phase as the 62 qualified contestants were paired for duo performances at the theatre.

However, they were informed that they would not perform as a team, rather the better performer from each duo would be selected for Top 20 by the judges.

The judges also had the right to either send outstanding duos to the next round or disqualify underwhelming ones.

This meant the contestants had to perfect their parts of the songs assigned to them, while still being deliberate about outshining their partners in a bid to advance to the next round.

Six duos earned the judges approval after putting up an impressive performance.

Gracia and Mikki drew a standing ovation from Omawumi for their energetic rendition of Jamie Foxx and Beyonce’s duet: “When I First Saw You.”

The judges were also full of praise for Victor Annie and Jennifer Igomu’s performance of the same song.

Mira Clear and Brammy’s intriguing delivery of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” earned them joint qualification, while the duo of Teddy and Lammy earned the judges’ approval with their sonorous execution of John Legend’s “Ordinary people”.

Similarly, South Rain and Maio thrilled the audience and judges with their performance of Camidoh’s “Sugarcane”.

However, the judges unanimously agreed that Alfred Greatness and Kevwe Joshua’s rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” was the most improved performance of the night among the contestants.

The aforementioned contestants will be joined by 13 outstanding performers who were selected at the expense of their partners.

They include Stevie, Sammy Voice, Japh Kenti, Wisdom, Sapphire, Jude, Chioma, Jey B, Oloh, Dakor, Bidemi, David Garland and Tari.

The judges remarked that the battle at the theatre stage will get fiercer and the contestants have to be at their best to prove that they deserved to remain on the show.

Another round of intense competition will continue next Sunday.

Don’t miss out as contestants set out to thrill the audiences and convince the judges that deserve to be the next Nigerian Idol.

