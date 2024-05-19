Man City’s Phil Foden named Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has been named the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season.



The 23-year-old academy graduate is enjoying his eighth year in the Citizens’ senior team.

Now he has been recognised for arguably his most impressive season yet of his glittering career under manager Pep Guardiola.



Foden has played an integral role in a Man City side that are just one victory away from becoming the first team in English top-flight history to win four consecutive titles.



The England international has contributed with 25 goals – the most prolific tally of his City career to date – and 11 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions, including 17 strikes and eight assists in 34 Premier League games.



Foden passed the 50-goal mark as a Premier League player when he scored a brace in the Citizens’ 4-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion last month, before adding to his goal tally with a strike in another 4-0 victory at Fulham last weekend.



Foden has fended off competition from teammate Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak to win the PL POTS award for the first time in his career.



City’s No.47 received the most votes from the public which were combined with those of a panel of football experts.



Foden is the fifth Man City player to receive the PL POTS award after last season’s winner Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20 and 2021-22) and Ruben Dias (2020-21).



The versatile attacker received his latest accolade just a fortnight on from being named the 2024 Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year.



Foden was also nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award, but he was pipped on this occasion by Chelsea star – and former Man City man – Palmer.



“To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of,” Foden told Man City’s official website.



“The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.



“Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.



“I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible.

Also Read:



“And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”



Foden will be looking to end the season on a high by helping Man City win their final Premier League game at home to West Ham United on Sunday in a bid to clinch the title, before focusing on the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United on May 25.