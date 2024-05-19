Governor Adeleke to Osunites: Thank you for A-rating our government, entrenching PDP

Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed appreciation to Osun people for their resolute support of his administration in its quest to deliver on his five-point agenda on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor said this while addressing a technical meeting of his Policy Coordination Unit on Saturday.

The Governor reviewed the implementation of his five point agenda and expressed satisfaction at the delivery so far across the various sectors.

“I am largely satisfied with our programme implementation so far. We have surpassed expectations and targets within one and a half years in office. We just need to redouble our efforts as we face mid-term in the next six months.

“The feedback from the public has been quite encouraging. Our people have gladly given us an A-rating in workers’ welfare, infrastructure, health, education and many more. We must express our appreciation to our people.

“They are happy we are delivering on good governance. A friend said our approval rating is over 80 percent. I told him I must work harder in some areas, especially that 20 percent gap. The good thing is we are just one and a half years in office.

Also Read:

“Our party has also become very entrenched across the local governments. Leaders who were not with me during the guber primaries are now solidly with us. We are gaining more ground as people get pleasant surprises with our performance.

“Feedback shows our people are happy with our dual effort at physical and stomach infrastructure. We will continue to build the road and the people. We will not neglect human development for physical development.

“We must therefore ensure proper coordination in policy design and implementation. Our policy innovation in power, digital economy, agriculture, general economic planning, investment drive, sustainable development, youth development and gender focus must be properly harnessed under the five point agenda”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as telling the review meeting.

The Policy coordination unit within the Governor’s office reports to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.