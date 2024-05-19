FAAN gives more details on access gate fees, e-tags

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has provided more details on its access gate fees and e-tags.

The provision of the details followed the directive of the Federal Government that users must all now pay to access airports.

The decision by the Federal Executive Council last week covers every Nigerian, including the convoys of President Bola Tinubu.

Giving the update on its X handle on Saturday, FAAN wrote by answering some Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who needs to pay the access gate fee?

a. Every motorist coming into the airport environment through the access gate.

2. How do I pay my access gate fees?

a. You can pay with cash or with your card, using the POS terminal at the access gate.

3. What is an E-Tag and why do I need an E-Tag?

a. An E-tag, short for electronic tag, is a device used for electronic access gate fee collection, enabling vehicles to pass through access gates without stopping. The e-tag is typically attached to the windshield of a vehicle and communicates wirelessly with access gate collection systems, automatically deducting the access fee from a prepaid account or charging it to a registered payment method. This technology helps reduce traffic congestion and speeds up the access fee collection process.

4. Do I need an E-tag at all airports in Nigeria?

a. No, an E-tag is only used in Lagos & Abuja Airports. Stickers are sold for access at other Airports.

5. Is the E-Tag compulsory for motorists going through the access gate?

a. No, you can pay per entry into the airport with cash or with your card, using the POS terminal at the access gate.

6. Is the E-Tag transferable?

a. No, the E-tag is registered to a particular vehicle and must be stuck on the windshield of the vehicle (Driver’s side) in order to gain access through the gate.

7. Would I be required to pay at the car park after purchasing an E-Tag?

a. Yes, the E-Tag gives you access into the airport but paying to park for a period at the Airport is charged differently. Only VIP tags are used for access into the VIP car park.

8. What is the validity of the E-tag?

a. It is valid for one (1) year.

9. How do I buy my E Tag?

a. E-tags can be purchased at Abuja: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, HOD Commercial Office (General Aviation Terminal). Contact: +234 803 463 3527, +234 813 756 1615.

Also Read:

Lagos: Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, HOD Commercial Office (5th Floor)

Contact: +234 803 371 3796, +234 802 354 6030.

All lines are open everyday from Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.