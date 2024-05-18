Traders, customers flee as soldiers invade Abuja plaza + Video

Traders and customers at one of the most patronised shopping malls in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Banex Plaza, fled on Saturday as soldiers stormed the centre.

Viral videos of numerous soldiers at the shopping plaza confirmed the development on Saturday at about midday.

According to available information, trouble began at the electronic and gadgets market in Wuse 2, Abuja when some traders engaged three soldiers in fisticuffs.

This followed a face-off between the soldiers and a trader over a phone.

Following the development, the colleagues of the trader joined him in attacking the soldiers, some sources said.

A viral video showed a large number of traders attacking the soldiers.

The soldiers retreated only to show up with their colleagues.

This led to scampering by both traders and customers at the market.

However, as at press time, operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command had taken over the market.

Also as at press time, normalcy has been restored.

The Intelligence Response Team of the FCT Police Command was reportedly deployed for the operation.

Nigerian Soldiers stormed Banex Plaza after one of them was beaten there earlier today.



