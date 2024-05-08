Wike not working against PDP — Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was not working against the party despite serving in a federal government produced by the All Progressives Congress.

The former National Vice Chairman, South, of the PDP stated this in an interview granted to Arise Television on Wednesday.

When asked if his opposition to the party and its presidential candidate during the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, did not amount to working against the PDP, George said: “That’s exactly what I’m driving at.

“They (Wike and Atiku) just didn’t get out in different directions.

“Something happened.

“And the party leaders must come down, do an in-depth post-mortem analysis of what happened.”

On Wike serving in an APC-led government, George said former President Olusegun Obasanjo did the same thing by inviting people in the opposition, including late Chief Bola Age from the Alliance for Democracy, to serve in his government.

He said:: “Once party A wins an election, it opens the door to say: ‘Let’s have a united group.’

“When Obasanjo won the election in 1999, he invited people from ANPP, APGA, AD.

Also Read

“We can’t just have a Berlin wall to say that once you’re a member of this, you can’t serve there.

“The fact that you’re serving there doesn’t mean you’ve left your party.

“According to Wike, he wrote a letter to serve in the APC government.

“He still plays the music.

“ How can he work against the PDP?

“I don’t believe it.

“There are issues to be sorted out.”